Price of shallot in Dindigul market dips to ₹10 per kg

Despite poor arrival of shallots, the prices have dipped to as low as ₹10 per kg at the tri-weekly Dindigul onion market.

“Since the beginning of rains last month that has played spoilsport, the supply is of low quality. The prices of shallots is now hovering around ₹10 to ₹20 per kg with very less takers. The shallots cannot be kept for long and have to be consumed the same day as these have started rotting,” said M. Marimuthu, joint secretary, Dindigul Onion Exporters Commission Agents Association.

He said that the usual supply comes from Theni, Adipatti, Batlagundu, Vedasandur, Udumalpet, Dharapuram etc., and 90% of it is poor in quality. “The Dindigul onion market that functions on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays usually receives 3,000 sacks, each carrying 50 kg of shallots but now it is only 100 sacks. The best quality is sold for ₹50 to ₹60,” he added.

The need for exports to Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand is high, but the products will not be able to withstand the journey, said Mr Marimuthu.

R. Perumal, an onion farmer of Gujiliamparai said that the rains have damaged his produce. He lamented that the limited produce from his two acres of land was soggy and has not fetched him a good price at the market owing to its limited shelf-life, thus resulting in a loss.