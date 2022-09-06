Price of jasmine touches all-time high

Staff Reporter MADURAI
September 06, 2022 21:39 IST

The Flower Market at Mattuthavani in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Prices of jasmine reached an all-time high, with a kg of the flower selling at ₹4,000 at the Flower Market at Mattuthavani near here on Tuesday.

“The prices always peak during the Tamil month of Avani [August to September] since it is packed with muhurtams and religious festivals,” said A. Sikkandhar, member, Poomalai Kattum Thozhilalargal Nala Sangam.

A kg of jasmine sold for ₹3,000 and it rose up to ₹4,000 eventually. “It came down to ₹2,500 around evening, which is still costly for customers, but it did not deter them from buying,” he added.

A kg of mullai, samangi and rose were sold at ₹800, ₹450 and ₹250, respectively.

Another trader said that at least four to five tonnes of jasmine per day was procured from many villages down south including Valayankulam, Paraipatti, Elliarpatti, Kariapatti, Aruppukkttai. It came down to 1.5 tonne due to the incessant rain which was not conducive for jasmine growers.

G. Raja, a flower trader for 15 years at the Corporation Flower Market in Dindigul, credited the high rate of ₹3,000 to the upcoming Onam festival. One kg of mullai sold at ₹700 and jaathi for ₹500, he said.

