Price of fertilisers ‘high’ in Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies, complain farmers

May 20, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - THENI

When a group of farmers’ complained about the “high” price collected by some employees at the primary agricultural cooperative societies for fertilises, Collector R.V. Shajeevana said she would take stern action here on Friday.

Presiding over the monthly farmers’ grievance meeting at Andipatti, she said that the officials concerned would be taken to task as per law if they remained mute spectators.

The rise in brick kiln units and mining activities in and around Andipatti had severely affected the prospects of the farmers’ they claimed and appealed to the Collector to intervene and stop it. The Mines and Geology department should close down the quarrying as they were unapproved.

The farmers’ also demanded that potable water was becoming scarce in Andipatti and wanted the administration to bring water from the Mullaperiyar river through pipelines.

The Kunnur farmers’ wanted a checkdam built at Rajavaikkal as it would benefit them to preserve and use water for irrigation. During the meeting the farmers also suggested to grow fishes in the Sothuparai dam.

A permanent facility should be established for a direct procurement centre in Ganguvarpatti, the farmers said and also urged to remove encroachments in the region.

The officials said that the farmers’ shall upload the details of their land, survey number, extent and among other details on the GRAINS website.

District Forest Officer J R Samartha, Joint Director (Agriculture in-charge) Shankar, RDO V Muthulakshmi, PA (To Collector-Agriculture) P Dhanalakshmi and other officials participated.