Prevent sand theft along Amaravathi river: PIL plea

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Karur district administration to file a status report on a public interest litigation petition that complained of illegal sand mining along Amaravathi river in Punjaikalakurichi village.

The status report was demanded by a Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and Krishnan Ramasamy, which was hearing the petition filed by K. Subramaniyan of Aravakurichi, seeking a direction to the authorities to prevent sand theft taking place in the village.

He complained that sand was illegally lifted in the region for several years. The illegally removed sand was transported in bullock carts and other small vehicles.

If the sand theft was not prevented it would have an impact on the Amaravathi and the nearby lands. The people of the region were dependent on agriculture and the main source of water was the river, he said.

The petitioner said representations had been made to the district administration from 2020 in this regard. However, no effective steps had been taken to prevent it, he said. The case was adjourned till June 7.