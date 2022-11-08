Prevent mixing of sewage into Rajagambeeram kanmai: PIL plea

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
November 08, 2022 21:19 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the State on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the authorities to prevent the mixing of sewage pumped out from a pumping station, operating near the High Court premises, into Rajagambeeram kanmai in Y. Othakadai.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad ordered notice on a petition filed by President of Y. Othakadai anaithu viyabarigal nala sangam P. Ganesan of Madurai. Rajagambeeram Kanmoi was the main source of water for the people living in Y. Othakadai. Steps should be taken to prevent the mixing of sewage into the kanmai, he said.

The petitioner complained that if authorities do not take any steps to prevent the mixing of sewage into Rajagambeeram Kanmoi, the kanmai and the groundwater would get polluted. He said that a sewage treatment plant should be set up in order to treat sewage and maintain Rajagambeeram kanmai.

