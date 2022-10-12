‘Prevent dumping of garbage into Pudukulam kanmai’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a response from Madurai Corporation on a public interest litigation petition seeking direction to authorities to prevent garbage dumping into Pudukulam kanmai near Mattuthavani in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad sought response from the authorities on a petition filed by A. Venkateswaran of Jaihindpuram in Madurai. He complained that garbage was being dumped into vacant places and set on fire.

He said the bad odour and smoke emanating from the garbage caused hardship to the residents. Though he had sent a representation to Madurai Corporation, the authorities did not take appropriate steps to prevent the dumping of garbage. He sought a direction to the authorities to prevent dumping and clear the garbage from Pudukulam kanmai. The court adjourned the hearing in the case.