‘Prevent dumping of garbage into Pudukulam kanmai’

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 12, 2022 21:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a response from Madurai Corporation on a public interest litigation petition seeking direction to authorities to prevent garbage dumping into Pudukulam kanmai near Mattuthavani in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad sought response from the authorities on a petition filed by A. Venkateswaran of Jaihindpuram in Madurai. He complained that garbage was being dumped into vacant places and set on fire.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He said the bad odour and smoke emanating from the garbage caused hardship to the residents. Though he had sent a representation to Madurai Corporation, the authorities did not take appropriate steps to prevent the dumping of garbage. He sought a direction to the authorities to prevent dumping and clear the garbage from Pudukulam kanmai. The court adjourned the hearing in the case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app