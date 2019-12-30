Presiding Officer, woman constable suspended

THOOTHUKUDI

While the Presiding Officer and a woman police constable of a polling station in Sattankulam panchayat union where re-polling was conducted on Monday following complaints of violation of polling norms have been placed under suspension, two persons have been arrested in connection with violation.

One of the violators is to be detained under the Goondas Act.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the polling station in Nadar Higher Secondary School at Pandvarmangalam in Kovilpatti panchayat union on Monday, Collector Sandeep Nanduri said case had been registered against five persons for entering the ‘voting compartment’ while the voters were casting their votes in the Velavanputhukkulam polling station under the Nedunkulam village panchayat in Sattankulam panchayat union on last Friday during the first phase of polling. The violation forced the official machinery to order re-polling in the polling station on Monday (December 30).

“While two persons (P. Muthumaalai, 43, and S. Paramasivan, 32) of Velavanputhukkulam) have been arrested in connection with this issue, the police are on the lookout for three more persons. One of them, a habitual offender, will be detained under the provisions of Goondas Act,” Mr. Sandeep said.

The Collector said that the Presiding Officer of the polling station (Charles Diraviam) and a woman head-constable (Murugeshwari of Srivaikundam All Women Police Station) who failed to check the violation had been placed under suspension while other polling personnel of this booth would face disciplinary proceedings.

The matter came to light after Charles Diraviam filed a complaint with Sattankulam police accusing the five of entering and leaving the polling booth at will and threatening the voters of casting their votes in support of a particular candidate.

They also reportedly remained at the ‘polling compartment’ to ensure that the voters were casting their votes in support of their candidate.

Mr. Sandeep said polling in the 176 sensitive and hyper-sensitive polling stations, where micro observers had been posted, were being conducted under tight security. Moreover, the polling was videographed till the end of the polling process.

Election Observer V. Sampath inspected the polling station in Government Higher Secondary School at Eppothumventraan in Ottapidaaram panchayat union in the afternoon.

Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan visited the polling stations under Kovilpatti Revenue Division.