27 January 2021 00:34 IST

A. Dhamotharan, a sleuth of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation, Madurai unit, has been awarded President’s Police Medal for meritorious service.

A native of Kovilpatti, Mr. Dhamotharan has put in 35 years of service in the Central investigative agency.

He had served long in Chennai and Delhi before moving to Madurai.