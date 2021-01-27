Madurai

President’s medal for CBI sleuth

A. Dhamotharan, a sleuth of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation, Madurai unit, has been awarded President’s Police Medal for meritorious service.

A native of Kovilpatti, Mr. Dhamotharan has put in 35 years of service in the Central investigative agency.

He had served long in Chennai and Delhi before moving to Madurai.

