President visits Vivekananda memorial

KANNIYAKUMARI

President Ram Nath Kovind visited the famous Vivekananda Rock Memorial here on Wednesday. The memorial which was inaugurated in 1970 is celebrating the golden jubilee year. The President, accompanied by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and others, took a ferry to the memorial.

According to officials, the President went around the rock memorial for about 30 minutes and returned to the shore.

Earlier, Mr. Ram Nath Kovind arrived here in a helicopter from Thiruvananthapuram around 3 p.m. He was accorded a warm welcome by the Governor, Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister Rajalakshmi, Collector Prashant M. Wadnere, Tamil Nadu Special Representative in New Delhi Thalavai Sundaram and MP Vijaykumar.

After overnight halt here, the President was expected to interact with students at Vivekananda Kendra here on Thursday morning, the officials said, adding that he would return to New Delhi via Thiruvananthapuram by a helicopter by forenoon.

With the presence of the President here, the entire district, especially, the coastal stretch, came under the thick security blanket. Apart from the Central agencies monitoring, a large posse of police personnel from southern districts have been drawn on special bandobust duty here. “There is a five-tier security arrangement,” an officer said.

As the President’s convoy proceeded to the jetty, from where he took the ferry service around 6 p.m., shops on Rockway Road were closed as a precautionary measure, a police officer said.

Special check-posts have been erected on the border and all vehicles passing through were thoroughly checked. Tourists, who visited the seashore, were not permitted to ferry to Vivekananda Rock Memorial as a security measure.