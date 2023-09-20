President not invited to inauguration of new Parliament building as she belonged to a Scheduled Tribe, says Udhayanidhi

September 20, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MADURAI

Harping on DMK’s opposition to Sanathana Dharma, DMK youth wing leader and Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin reiterated his claim that President of India Droupadi Murmu was not invited for inauguration of the new Parliament building because she belonged to Scheduled Tribes community and was a widow.

Addressing a function organised to honour senior party cadre with cash rewards at Melur near here on Wednesday, he said the DMK would continue to fight for equality among people by birth. He said religious heads from Tamil Nadu were flown to New Delhi to present Sengol on the eve of inauguration of the new Parliament building. “But, the President, who is the first citizen of the country, was not invited,” he said.

Contending Sanathana Dharma perpetuated discrimination of people by birth, he said the DMK would fight against such ideology. DMK founder C.N. Annadurai had expressed regret that people had not freed themselves from Sanathana. “Anna had said that he was pained as still some people mistook Sanathana for sandal paste,” Mr. Udhayanidhi said.

The party would soon begin a State-wide signature campaign against NEET and submit it to the President and Prime Minister seeking its abolition. NEET had taken lives of not only 21 medical aspirants in Tamil Nadu, but also outside the State, he said.

In the run-up to the Parliamentary election, the DMK cadre should remind the people about the welfare schemes introduced by the incumbent government. “You should tell people every day about free bus travel for women, free breakfast scheme for elementary school students, Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam and Puthumai Penn scheme of giving ₹1,000 assistance to girl students pursuing higher studies,” he added.

DMK district secretary and Minister for Registration P. Moorthi, was present.