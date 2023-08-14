ADVERTISEMENT

Preserve water channel: HC

August 14, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Karur district administration to preserve the character of a water channel that was flowing in Kuppuchipalayam village in Manmangalam in Karur district.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Rengasamy of Karur district who sought a direction to the authorities to remove the encroachments, restore and maintain the water channel. The authorities submitted that encroachments were being removed and steps were being taken to maintain and restore the water channel. The remaining encroachments would be removed in three weeks, it was submitted.

A Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi recorded the submission made and directed the authorities to preserve the character of the water channel as such.

