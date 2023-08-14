HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Preserve water channel: HC

August 14, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Karur district administration to preserve the character of a water channel that was flowing in Kuppuchipalayam village in Manmangalam in Karur district.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Rengasamy of Karur district who sought a direction to the authorities to remove the encroachments, restore and maintain the water channel. The authorities submitted that encroachments were being removed and steps were being taken to maintain and restore the water channel. The remaining encroachments would be removed in three weeks, it was submitted.

A Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi recorded the submission made and directed the authorities to preserve the character of the water channel as such.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.