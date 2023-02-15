Preserve natural resources for future generations, seaweed collectors told

February 15, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi on Wednesday asked seaweed collectors to take up their work with the responsibility to preserve natural resources.

Addressing women seaweed collectors at a meeting, Ms. Kanimozhi said marine resources were also limited and people should preserve them for the future generations.

She said women, who were involved in seaweed collection, faced a lot of disrespect. “When they met me with an idea that proper identity cards would give them protection from harassment, I took it up with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Minister for Fisheries Anitha R. Radhakrishnan. I am happy that their demand has been met,” she said.

She assured them that the DMK-led government would always be with the working class and take care of their needs.