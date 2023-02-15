HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Preserve natural resources for future generations, seaweed collectors told

February 15, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
DMK MP Kanimozhi gives Government Identity Card to a seaweed collector in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday .

DMK MP Kanimozhi gives Government Identity Card to a seaweed collector in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday . | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi on Wednesday asked seaweed collectors to take up their work with the responsibility to preserve natural resources.

Addressing women seaweed collectors at a meeting, Ms. Kanimozhi said marine resources were also limited and people should preserve them for the future generations.

She said women, who were involved in seaweed collection, faced a lot of disrespect. “When they met me with an idea that proper identity cards would give them protection from harassment, I took it up with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Minister for Fisheries Anitha R. Radhakrishnan. I am happy that their demand has been met,” she said.

She assured them that the DMK-led government would always be with the working class and take care of their needs.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.