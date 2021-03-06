‘Present elections crucial for political parties’

KARAIKUDI

Only the present general elections to the Legislative Assembly can stop the Bharatiya Janata Party from stepping into the southern States like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, said senior Congress leader P Chidambaram here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that this elections were crucial for all the political parties, which opposed the BJP. "The Bharatiya Janata Party should not grow beyond the Vindhyas. At no cost, they should be allowed to penetrate south," he stressed.

In Puducherry, they have been trying their gimmicks. In Kerala, they were trying to create confusion among the electorate. Thus, the cadres here in Tamil Nadu should be vigilant and chase them away in the electoral process. Remaining indifferent or nonchalant may give them (BJP) the space, he cautioned.

Together it is possible, the senior leader said and added that he would campaign in the constituencies, where the BJP contested for the Assembly seat. "Unfortunately, the AIADMK had pledged its self-respect with the BJP. No point in accusing them. With the support of the DMK, the party [BJP] should be shown the door in the south," he reiterated.

For some wrong reasons, the BJP had been let inside and rule in Karnataka. In other States in the Hindi belt, they ruled. "The BJP is not a party. It is something like a poisonous plant. Allowing it to grow is a dangerous phenomenon to the society and the nation," Mr. Chidambaram said.