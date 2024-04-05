GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Presence of CAPF enhances visible policing in Madurai

April 05, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MADURAI

S Sundar
Nagaland Armed Police personnel accompanying Madurai City Police team during a vehicle check on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

The presence of the Central Armed Police Forces has eased the pressure on Madurai City Police personnel with additional hands available to carry out round-the-clock vehicle checking activity ahead of the April 19 polling for Lok Sabha election.

Six companies of the CAPF — five companies of Nagaland Armed Police and one company of Railway Protection Special Force — are already in the city on election duty.

Their primary role in election starts one day prior to the polling day in safe transportation of electronic voting machines and other poll materials and guarding sensitive booths.

However, in the run-up to the election, the availability of the armed forces with automatic weapons, is used for area domination. The forces are being used for flag marches in sensitive areas of the city.

“This helps in instilling a sense of security in the minds of the residents to come out of their homes to cast votes,” a police officer said.

Besides, the CAPF personnel are used for vehicle checks along with local police at the 16 check-posts bordering with other police units and with the poll surveillance teams.

“The presence of armed police personnel from other States is a good deterrent for trouble mongers. Similarly, their presence also ensures a sense of neutrality in handling people of all sections,” the officer said.

Another officer said the continuous checking with armed police personnel had kept anti-social elements and trouble mongers away. “Incidents of chain or mobile phone snatching have come down as the anti-social elements are aware of the the round-the-clock police presence on roads,” he said.

The teams have seized money, liquor bottles and also banned gutka products during vehicle checks. In some cases, even weapons carried by anti-social elements have been seized.

