Prepared for ‘padayatra’ to stop construction of Mekedatu dam, says Annamalai

June 01, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

BJP State president K. Annamalai said his party was prepared to undertake a ‘padayatra’ from Tamil Nadu to Mekedatu if the Congress government in Karnataka started construction of a dam across the Cauvery.

Stating that the proposed dam would be detrimental to farming operations along the Cauvery water course, he said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was giving up genuine rights of Tamil Nadu. The BJP would stop construction of the dam if the DMK government did not intervene.

Referring to Mr. Stalin’s statement that investors in Singapore and Japan, where he toured recently, had come forward to invest ₹3,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Annamalai said one had to wait for next year’s Global Investors Meet to see how much investments would come in to create employment opportunities.

He regretted the closer of Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi, saying now India had to import copper. Accusing the DMK of corruption, he said he would launch a ‘padayatra’, christened ‘My Land, My People’, against this from Rameswaram on July 9.

Earlier Mr. Annamalai and party functionaries visited Our Lady of Snows Basilica, where Rector Rev. Fr. Kumar Raja received them.

