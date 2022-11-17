Prepare yourselves for a competitive world, Minister tells girl students

November 17, 2022 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - MADURAI

Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister P. Geetha Jeevan on Thursday inaugurated a consultation on the ‘Promotion of youth advocates for children towards ending violence against children and child marriage’ organised by the Department of Social Sciences of Lady Doak College.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the event, the Minister listed various schemes launched by the State government for the welfare of students, women and children. She said the State government had launched ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme so that girl students could pursue higher education without hurdles. Girls who studied in government schools from Class V to Class XII were eligible to get financial assistance of ₹1,000 till they complete their graduation, diploma or ITI courses.

She advised the students to prepare themselves for the future as it was a competitive world. She advised them to use helpline numbers when in distress or whenever they came across anyone who required assistance.

Trending

In the last 10 years till 2021, the compensation awarded to victims under POCSO Act was not provided properly. However, the present government has taken steps to ensure that the compensation was provided to the victims under the Act, she said.

Social Policy Specialist (UNICEF) G. Kumaresan; Director of Thozhamai A. Devaneyan;and Principal of Lady Doak College Christianna Singh also spoke at the event organised by the Lady Doak College’s Department of Social Sciences in collaboration with Thozhamai, UNICEF and Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment. Panel discussions were held as part of the event.