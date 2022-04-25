Preparatory yoga session held at Gandhi Museum

Postal staff take part in a yoga session at Gandhi Memorial Museum in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Department of Posts of Madurai region held a preparatory session organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Communications for its staff as part of Yoga Mahotsav, an event to commemorate the 100 days countdown in the runup to the 8th International Day of Yoga, at Gandhi Memorial Museum here on Monday.

More than 150 postal staff took part in the session which was conducted for an hour from 7.30 a.m. “Being a regular yoga practitioner, I missed my routine due to work recently. Doing yoga today after so long left me feeling stretched and refreshed with a relaxed mind,” said K. S. Umarani, Assistant Superintendent HQ, Madurai division.

Doing yoga with so many people while hearing the instructor’s explanation for every asana was useful. It has boosted my confidence, she added.

A team of three yoga instructors–Yoga master L. Sankarasubramanian, two assistants - Latchya Bharat and M.J. Nandini - demonstrated basic asanas, including kapalbhati and pranayama.

The participants performed warm-up exercises, basic asanas, meditation and the session ended with a prayer.

The yoga master, Mr. Sankarasubramanian of Madhu Institute of Medical Science, Madurai, recognised by AYUSH Ministry, said, “There was excellent participation from the staff and they were very cooperative.”

Postmaster General of Southern Region V.S. Jayasankar, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices-Madurai division K. Lekshmanan and secretary of Gandhi Museum K.R. Nandha Rao were present.

The International Day of Yoga 2022 campaign will focus on the theme 100 days, 100 cities and 100 organisations till June 21 across the globe.