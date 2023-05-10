ADVERTISEMENT

Preparatory meeting on Kodai Vizha, Flower Show in Kodaikanal discussed

May 10, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Dindigul

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Visakan presiding over an online preliminary meeting of Kodaikanal Summer Festival at the Collectorate in Dindigul on Wednesday.

Dindigul Collector S. Visakan has instructed officials to conducted colourful cultural programmes during the Summer Festival and 60th Flower Show at Kodaikanal, to be held later in May.

The flower show would be conducted at Bryant Park by the Department of Horticulture and the Kodai Vizha would be held by the Department of Tourism.

While conducting an online meeting to discuss the preparatory works, Mr. Visakan said that folk and rural cultural programmes, games, traditional sports of bravery, parade of decorated boats, fishing competition and dog shows should be conducted.

He said that during the festival, the police should take steps to ensure that there would be no traffic congestion on Ghat Roads.

He also asked the officials to keep ready adequate number of medical teams, ambulances, fire brigade.

District Revenue Officer, V. Latha, Kodaikanal Revenue Divisional Officer, R. Raja, Deputy Director, Horticulture, J. Perumalsamy, Kodaikanal Municipal Chairperson, Chelladurai, and Tourism Officer (in-charge), Sudha, were among those who were present.

