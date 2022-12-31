Preparatory meeting held ahead of for Chief Minister’s Trophy contests

December 31, 2022 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A preparatory meeting, ahead of conducting State Games for Chief Minister’s Trophy, was held under the chairmanship of Collector S. Visakan here on Friday.

The Chief Minister’s Trophy would be held in January and February for men and women in the following under five categories: differently-abled; government employees; school students in the age of 12 to 19, college students aged between 17 and 25; and general category, aged between 15 and 35.

A total of 50 events will be held, out of which 42 will be held at the district-level and the remaining at the zonal-level. The events include ‘silambam,’ kabaddi, athletics, badminton, volleyball, basketball, football, hockey, swimming, table tennis, discus throw, shot put, high jump, long jump, weight lifting and beach volleyball.

The preparatory committee has been instructed to take steps for the conduct of thecompetitions by coordinating with 21 government departments.

Interested participants have been asked to register only on www.sdat.tn.gov.in. School and college students, especially in rural areas, and the general public have been urged to participate in large numbers.

All village panchayats, municipalities, National Service Scheme and Nehru Yuva Kendra volunteers have been directed to set up notices bearing information on the competitions.

The winners at district and zonal level would compete at the State-level competitions whose travel, accommodation and food will be arranged by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu.

The top three winners in every competition at the State-level will also be given the Chief Minister’s Trophy along with the prize money.

For further details, contact 0451 2461162 or visit the District Sports and Youth Welfare Officer at Dindigul Collectorate.

The Collector sought the cooperation of the government officials and the public for the smooth conduct of the Chief Minister’s Trophy.

District Revenue Officer V. Latha, Chief Education Officer A. Nasarudeen and others were present.

