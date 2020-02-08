Preparatory meet conducted ahead of board exams

Chief Education Officers (CEO) and District Education Officers (DEOs) from 18 districts in Tamil Nadu’s South Zone took part in a preparatory meeting ahead of board examinations for Classes 10, 11 and 12 here on Friday.

Director of the Government Examinations C. Usharani presided.

Chief Education Officer R. Swaminathan said that the Director instructed officials to work in tandem with police personnel to keep question papers safe and secure.

He added that a route officer for the area where question papers could be procured and chief superintendent for each exam centre were asked to be appointed.

“We were told of right channels to report malpractices and register complaintsand were asked to conduct the examinations free of errors,” Mr. Swaminathan said.

A total of 20 students will be monitored by a invigilator in each hall and closed circuit television cameras will be placed in areas where answer papers will arrive and question papers will be kept. Flying squads and static squads will be also deputed to each centre, he said.