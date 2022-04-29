Preparations on to ensure smooth conduct of public exams

Safety measures will be in place to ensure COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, says official

Safety measures will be in place to ensure COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, says official

A total of 40,411 students of Class X, 37,4442 students of Class XI and 36,555 students of Class XII in Madurai district will be appearing for the public examinations this year.

The public exams were not held for the past two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the students of Class XII will be appearing for their first and last public exam this year. The safety measures planned as part of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour include thermal scanning and sanitising of hands at the entrance of examination centres, ensuring candidates are masked up, and regular sanitising of examination halls, said Chief Educational Officer R. Swaminathan.

On accommodating differently abled students, including dyslexics, hearing impaired students, etc., he said an additional one hour will be given to them and scribes will assist such students. There were 253 scribes for candidates appearing for SSLC exams, 188 for Class XI students, and 161 for Class XII students.

The total number of exam centres for Class X is 149 and combined centres for HSS is 115.

Twenty-eight route officers will ensure smooth distribution of question papers for HSS from nine custodial points in the district. As per the usual hall plan, a classroom can accommodate only 20 students.

The postings for Headmasters and Headmistresses as Chief Superintendents and PG and BT teachers as Deparment Officers have been made and hall supervisors and scribes appointed by the District Educational Officers. Special meetings for all the officers have been held to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations.

The Principal of O.C.P.M Girls Higher Secondary School said, “This is the first time the students will sit for three hours at a stretch for an examination in two years. Through writing revision and preparatory exams, they will be able to manage the given time well.”

The set of “prioritised syllabi” which cuts down 35% portions of the actual syllabus, according to Mr. Swaminathan, was changed recently to cover full portions, by the School Education Department.

Last-minute announcements on the changes in study portions have put the students in a fix, said a mother of a student. Having entrusted mobile phones to students during online classes for two years has made it difficult to make them sit for studying for hours together while cutting down their screen time, she added.

Still, students and parents have their doubts on whether examinations will be held as per schedule, as COVID–19 cases are on the rise.

The public exams for Class XII students will begin on May 5, for Class XI students from May 9 and for Class X students from May 6. The exams will get over in May and results are expected in June and July.