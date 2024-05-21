Preparations for southwest monsoon reviewed in Kanniyakumari district

The Kanniyakumari district administration is gearing up to face the southwest monsoon, which is expected to commence in neighbouring Kerala during the first week of June.

Collector P.N. Sridhar, who chaired a review meeting on Monday to ascertain the preparedness of various departments ahead of the southwest monsoon, inspected a few vulnerable areas in Thovaalai and Thiruvattar taluks of the district on Tuesday.

Mr. Sridhar later said the pre-monsoon summer showers had ensured significant widespread rainfall in the district and brought considerable influx of water in dams and irrigation tanks. Since the southwest monsoon, which would also bring good rainfall to the district every year, is likely to start in the first week of June, the shutters and bunds of irrigation tanks and channels and residential colonies in low-lying areas are being inspected. The bunds are being strengthened if found to be weak or damaged. Shutters are being repaired and operated.

“We have identified the vulnerable areas and from lessons learnt from past experiences, we are taking every precautionary measure to ensure people’s safety,” Mr. Sridhar said.

In Thovaalai taluk, the Collector inspected Thiruppathisaaram, Eesaanthimangalam and Gnalam village panchayats, all badly affected areas during floods. He visited the Veerappuli Ananthanar Channel and Chellanthiruthi Channel, both in Thiruvattar taluk.

The Collector asked the officials to operate the shutters in all channels in his presence to check if the shutters were operational.

When the officials informed Mr. Sridhar that sandbags in sufficient numbers had been kept ready to plug breaches, the Collector visited the spots where the sandbags had been stocked.

Since the river around the Kali Temple at Kaikesam is flowing with great force and the water level is expected to rise further, devotees will not be allowed to visit the temple for the upcoming full moon day on May 23, said Forest Ranger, Azhagiyapandiapuram Range, Manimaran.

At a meeting held in Thoothuckudi, Collector G. Lakshmipathy said 36 vulnerable areas in the district had been identified and the tahsildars instructed to take action as per the standard operating procedure stipulated by the Tamil Nadu Government. All machineries required for relief and rescue operations should be kept ready in predetermined areas, while the contact details of the owners of the earthmovers should be shared with the subordinates.

The PWD and local administration officials should check all irrigation tanks, channels, bunds and shutters. Basic amenities in the 96 relief centres should be ensured by the tahsildars, Mr. Lakshmipathy said while urging the heads of all other departments including revenue, public health, fire and rescue services, police and Tangedco, to be prepared to meet any eventuality.