Preparations for Civil Services Exam reviewed

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar presided over a review meeting held at the Collectorate here on Friday on the preparations made for the smooth conduct of the Civil Services Examination, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, on June 5.

In Madurai district, a total of 8,420 candidates, including 28 visually impaired persons, have applied for the examination. As many as 21 examination centres have been set up in 17 locations.

Teams have been constituted to monitor the conduct of the examination, said the Collector.