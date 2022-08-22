Premature baby delivered by minor girl dies; husband arrested under POCSO Act

L Srikrishna MADURAI
August 22, 2022 22:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madurai police arrested a 27-year-old man under the POCSO Act after a premature baby delivered by a minor girl, whom he illegally married last year, died.

According to the police, the accused, Udayakumar from Polakapatti near Usilampatti in Madurai district, married a 14-year-old girl in 2021. On Sunday, the girl delivered a premature baby boy, who died.

Following a complaint from the Usilampatti Government Hospital authorities, the All-Women Police conducted inquiries and found that the marriage had taken place at Udayakumar’s residence in the presence of his family members. When the girl conceived, they chose not to admit her to a hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The girl delivered the baby at home, and the newborn died. As the girl’s health deteriorated, the family members rushed her to a hospital, where the staff came to know about the incident.

The police filed a case against Udayakumar under the POCSO Act and arrested him. Some members of the family were detained for interrogation. The body of the baby was sent for a post-mortem.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app