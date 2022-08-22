Premature baby delivered by minor girl dies; husband arrested under POCSO Act

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madurai police arrested a 27-year-old man under the POCSO Act after a premature baby delivered by a minor girl, whom he illegally married last year, died.

According to the police, the accused, Udayakumar from Polakapatti near Usilampatti in Madurai district, married a 14-year-old girl in 2021. On Sunday, the girl delivered a premature baby boy, who died.

Following a complaint from the Usilampatti Government Hospital authorities, the All-Women Police conducted inquiries and found that the marriage had taken place at Udayakumar’s residence in the presence of his family members. When the girl conceived, they chose not to admit her to a hospital.

The girl delivered the baby at home, and the newborn died. As the girl’s health deteriorated, the family members rushed her to a hospital, where the staff came to know about the incident.

The police filed a case against Udayakumar under the POCSO Act and arrested him. Some members of the family were detained for interrogation. The body of the baby was sent for a post-mortem.