Premalatha asks women to shun TikTok

Desiya Murpokku Dravida leader Premalatha Vijayakant on Sunday appealed to the women of the State to shun mobile video application TikTok.

Addressing a party meeting on Women’s Day here in the presence of party founder Vijayakant, she said that several innocent women were falling trap to the app and their family life was getting ruined.

Stating that women were a treasure of rich culture, she said that they did not need TikTok. “Do not upload any acts like singing or dancing. Your family, your children and your future are more important,” she said. TikTok uploads were creating rift among couples. “Instead, concentrate on good things in life,” she added.

Ms. Premalatha said that some political parties were trying to divide people on the basis of caste, religion and language. “You should identify such self-centred parties and teach them a fitting lesson,” she said.

Referring to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, she said that no Muslim in the country would be affected by the CAA and National Citizenship Register. Only those who came from other countries and tried to harm India would face action under the CAA.

“If there is any problem for the Muslims of our country, the DMDK will be the first to raise its voice,” she said.

Stating that the Aam Admi Party had come to power within one year after its launch, Ms. Premalatha said that the DMDK too deserved to get such a distinction. “But, it was only the people who lost a good opportunity to put in place a good party to rule the State. The DMDK has not lost anything,” she said.

People had fallen prey to the political parties that split votes for money, freebies, caste, religion and language, she said. The party would fight the upcoming urban local body election along with its allies and emerge victorious, she added.