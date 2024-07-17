ADVERTISEMENT

Prem Anand Sinha takes charge as IGP of South Zone

Published - July 17, 2024 07:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai, Tamil Nadu, 17/07/2024: Prem Anand Sinha assumed charge as the Inspector General of Police (South Zone) in Madurai on Wednesday. Photo: Ashok R / The Hindu | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

ADVERTISEMENT

Prem Anand Sinha has taken charge as the new Inspector General of Police, South Zone.

A 2001-batch Indian Police Service Officer, Mr. Prem Anand was hitherto Additional Commissioner of Police, Chennai City. He has replaced N. Kannan, who has been transferred to Chennai City police. He had earlier served as Commissioner of Police, Madurai City and has been Inspector General of Police, North Zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

He began his career as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Devakottai and in Tiruvadanai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He has been Superintendent of Police in Perumbalur and Kancheepuram districts.

Mr. Prem Anand said that he would focus on basic policing like maintenance of law and order and closely monitor the issues pertaining to caste and communal disputes. Concerted efforts would be taken to prevent revenge murders. The good work of checking smuggling of drugs would continue, he added.

Efforts would be made to prevent crimes by closely monitoring court cases. Traffic congestion in tourists spots would be addressed and efforts would be taken to reduce number of accidents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US