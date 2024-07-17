GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prem Anand Sinha takes charge as IGP of South Zone

Published - July 17, 2024 07:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Madurai, Tamil Nadu, 17/07/2024: Prem Anand Sinha assumed charge as the Inspector General of Police (South Zone) in Madurai on Wednesday. Photo: Ashok R / The Hindu

| Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Prem Anand Sinha has taken charge as the new Inspector General of Police, South Zone.

A 2001-batch Indian Police Service Officer, Mr. Prem Anand was hitherto Additional Commissioner of Police, Chennai City. He has replaced N. Kannan, who has been transferred to Chennai City police. He had earlier served as Commissioner of Police, Madurai City and has been Inspector General of Police, North Zone.

He began his career as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Devakottai and in Tiruvadanai.

He has been Superintendent of Police in Perumbalur and Kancheepuram districts.

Mr. Prem Anand said that he would focus on basic policing like maintenance of law and order and closely monitor the issues pertaining to caste and communal disputes. Concerted efforts would be taken to prevent revenge murders. The good work of checking smuggling of drugs would continue, he added.

Efforts would be made to prevent crimes by closely monitoring court cases. Traffic congestion in tourists spots would be addressed and efforts would be taken to reduce number of accidents.

