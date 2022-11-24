‘Preliminary survey for metro service from airport to MGR bus stand completed’

November 24, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MADURAI

Preliminary survey for Madurai Metro train service from airport to MGR Bus Stand had been completed, said Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon here on Thursday.

Speaking at CII Connect 2022, he said the State government had been taking proactive steps to develop Madurai into a sought-after investment destination by investing huge funds.

On its part, Madurai Corporation had been taking numerous steps to improve water and sewage lines, roads, recreation facilities, etc., Mr. Kahlon said, adding a whopping ₹1,700 crore had been earmarked for bringing water from Mullaperiyar river to the city and the scheme would become operational by 2026.

The Metro train project, when implemented, would improve the transit experience for the commuters. With 600 acres of land being acquired, Madurai airport expansion was progressing well. This would lead to introduction of more flights and better connectivity. Already Madurai airport operated flights to destinations such as Dubai, Sri Lanka and Singapore. Hence, it would be a much sought-after destination in two or three years, he added.

Tamil Nadu Start Up and Innovation Mission CEO Sivarajah Ramanathan said industry 4.0 was not about incremental innovation but a huge leap and would certainly be game-changing with Artificial Intelligence. He advocated three-pronged strategies for the improvement of Madurai’s IT environment: enhancing startup eco-system by increasing the number of centres of excellence, creating corpus funds and allied support systems, and establishing think tanks.

A social impact fund of ₹30 crore had been set up by the State government for startup founders from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in addition to a new initiative called Tamil Angels, which would connect more than 1,000 global High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) with Tamil Nadu roots, he said.

Software Technology Parks of India Director Sanjay Tyagi highlighted the significant contributions made by IT-MSMEs in Tier II cities. Over the past decade, Indian IT-MSMEs had transformed from vendors to bankable global business partners by reversing the ratio of 80% on-site services to 90% offshore services. CII Madurai Zone Vice-Chairman Dinesh Davidson proposed a vote of thanks, said a press release.