Pregnant women to get nutrition kit

December 03, 2022 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

The Hindu Bureau

The nutrition kit for pregnant women. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The district administration has prepared an exclusive nutrition kit for antenatal mothers to ensure their health and of the babies in the womb.

In a function held here on Saturday evening, Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan inaugurated the distribution of nutrition kit prepared by Collector K. Senthil Raj, a medical doctor.

 The kit, produced by self-help groups, has local products like moringa powder sourced from Sattankulam area for addressing vitamin A, iron and calcium deficiencies; ‘kadalai mittai’ (groundnut candy for protein and iron) from Kovilpatti; ‘nellikai’ (gooseberry) for vitamin C and folic acid from Kayathar; pearl millet, green gram, black gram and kelvaragu laddu from ‘Karisalkadu’ SHGs ; mix of pulses, cereals powder from SHGs of Sawyerpuram and dates, all kept in a ‘manjapai’ (yellow cloth bag).

  “We have planned to collect the list of pregnant women from Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME) scheme and provide the nutrition kit to them through primary health centre doctors,” said Dr. Senthil Raj.

 The kit will be given in addition to the nutrition kit being provided by the State government under Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme (MRMBS), the Collector said.

