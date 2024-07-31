ADVERTISEMENT

Pregnant women get nutrition kits at PHC

Published - July 31, 2024 09:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Nutrition kits were distributed to over 50 antenatal mothers at Karungalakudi Primary Health Centre in Madurai district.

P. Shanmuga Perumal, Block Medical Officer, said Madurai Central Club took the initiative to give the kits containing dates, figs, dry grapes and peanuts to the pregnant women.

“If they consume dry fruits along with the nutrition supplement given by the government it would make them healthier,” he added.

More contributions from companies and organisations in improving the health of the public would be welcomed, Dr. Perumal said.

