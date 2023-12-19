Pregnant woman rescued from Thoothukudi admitted to GRH

December 19, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Madurai

A pregnant woman from Thoothukudi named P. Anushiya Mayil, 29, who was rescued along with her family members by a helicopter of the Indian Air Force on Tuesday, was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital here.

The woman along with her husband Perumal, her mother Sethulakshmi and one-and-a-half-year-old child was rescued from a building rooftop by the Indian Air Force personnel as they were stranded in a building surrounded by water.

Later in the day, they were brought to Madurai by air and taken to GRH for treatment. Ms. Sethulakshmi told the media that fearing that her daughter would deliver the baby at the house, they walked from their house towards the nearby government hospital, but got stuck en route due to the heavy flow of water.

“We then took refuge in a relative’s house. As to seek help, we wrote ‘HELP’ on a piece of paper with other details and showed it from the roof of a three-storied building to the rescue personnel on helicopter who came to drop relief items,” she added.

Thankfully, they understood the seriousness and rescued us from the building with them, she said.

A senior doctor at GRH said that the pregnant woman was safe and added they were ready to receive patients from the flood-ridden areas. A total of 250 beds were ready to accommodate and a team of healthcare workers was ready to treat people, he added.

In addition to this, relief materials collected from several districts were packed in Madurai and materials weighing about 8,780 kg were loaded in two Indian Air Force helicopters and were sent to the flood-affected areas of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi.