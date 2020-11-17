Pregnant woman fatally knocked down by SUV

Occupants in vehicle were close relatives of outgoing Collector

A road accident in which a pregnant woman, M. Sathyapriya, 20, was killed near Uchipuli on Monday night ran into controversy after it was found that the occupants of the SUV, which sped away, were close relatives of the outgoing Ramanathapuram Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao. Relatives of the victim alleged that there was an attempt to cover up the accident by shielding the person behind the wheel.

Mr. Rao had handed over charge to the new Collector, Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, only on Sunday. The victim, along with her mother-in-law Valli, 65, had returned to their village in Perungulam under Uchipuli police station limits at around 7 p.m. after visiting a hospital in Ramanthapuram. Upon disembarking from the bus at the Perungulam bus stop, they tried to cross the Ramanathapuram-Rameswaram highway when a speeding car hit both of them.

Sathyapriya, who sustained head injuries, died on the way to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai after getting first aid at the Government Hospital in Ramanathapuram. Valli was admitted to a private hospital in Madurai in a critical condition.

Relatives and villagers alleged that the police were trying to cover up the accident involving the SUV with Andhra Pradesh registration.

However, Superintendent of Police E. Karthik said that immediately after the accident, the vehicle came to the police station. “Those in the vehicle had not stopped at the accident spot fearing assault by local people,” he said.

The car was returning from Rameswaram in which Mr. Rao’s brother-in-law Chandramouli and others were travelling. “We are yet to fix as to who was behind the wheel when the accident took place. This will be known after taking statements from all those who had travelled in the vehicle,” Mr. Karthik said.

Mr. Rao was not travelling in the vehicle, he added.

The former Collector has promised to foot the medical expenses of Valli who is under treatment. “There is no question of covering up as it was only an accident,” he said.

After post-mortem, the body was cremated on Tuesday afternoon

Uchipuli police have registered a case of fatal accident under Sections 304 (A) and 279, 337 of Indian Penal Code. The name of the accused was not in the first information report as the details of the accused was not immediately known, a police source said.