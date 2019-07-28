Madurai

Pregnant woman dies while taking bath at Courtallam

A 19-year-old pregnant woman from Aruppukottai fainted and died even as she was taking bath in Chittraruvi in Courtallam on Sunday evening.

Police said S. Kaleeswari of Aruppukottai came to Courtallam along with her husband and their relatives on Sunday. A huge crowd had descended on the tourist destination. Kaleeswari was taking bath in Chittraruvi after waiting in the long queue, when she fainted and fell down.

She was rushed to Tenkasi Government Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Courtallam police have registered a case.

