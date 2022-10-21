Pregnant woman, baby in the womb, her mother killed as ambulance hits roadside tree in Sivaganga district

Police say the driver of the vehicle might have dozed off, resulting in the accident; one among the three injured persons has been sent to Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital

The Hindu Bureau SIVAGANGA
October 21, 2022 20:45 IST

In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old pregnant woman, the baby in the womb, and her 55-year-old mother were killed, when the 108 emergency ambulance in which they were travelling hit a roadside tree in Sivaganga district in the early hours of Friday.

Three others, including the ambulance driver, were rushed to Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. Police said Nivedha, wife of Kumaresan of Nenjathur near Illayankudi, developed labour pain around 3 a.m.. The family members called the 108 ambulance.

Instead of going to the nearby primary health centre, they decided to go to the Sivaganga hospital, which was about 25 km from their place. Malaiarasan (27) was driving the ambulance in which Nivedha was being taken, along with her mother Vijayalakshmi, and two others, identified as Thiruselvi (31) and Satya.

When the ambulance was proceeding towards Sivaganga at around 4.30 a.m., the driver hit a roadside neem tree at Oothukulam. In the collision, all the occupants of the ambulance suffered multiple injuries.

After the accident was communicated to authorities, another ambulance was rushed to the spot and the injured were taken to the hospital. However, Nivedha, the baby in her womb, and Vijayalakshmi died, police said. All others were taken to the hospital. Thiruselvi was later referred to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai.

A senior police officer, who conducted preliminary inquiries, said the ambulance was in a good condition. The driver was probably driving at a high speed. He might have dozed off, which could have caused the accident, he said.

Sivaganga Taluk police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.

