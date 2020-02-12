‘Pregnancy of woman with special needs can be terminated’

MADURAI

The Dean of Government Sivaganga Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the 24-week pregnancy of a woman with special needs could be terminated.

In a counter affidavit, the Dean submitted that a complete physical examination of the woman, including blood tests, was done and she was fit for termination of the pregnancy. Taking cognisance of the submission, Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana posted the case for passing orders.

Earlier, the court had directed the Dean to constitute a committee of medical experts to examine the woman and see if the pregnancy could be terminated. The woman was currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The mother of the woman with special needs had moved the High Court Bench seeking a direction to terminate the pregnancy of her daughter, who was sexually assaulted by their neighbour. The petitioner said that it was only during a medical check-up that her daughter was found to be pregnant. The accused, Kasi, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody following a complaint filed by the mother.