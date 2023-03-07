ADVERTISEMENT

‘Prefer appeal against HC order on archakas’ appointment’

March 07, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

State coordinator of People’s Right Protection Centre advocate S. Vanchinathan on Tuesday said the recent order of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that set aside the appointment of two non-Brahmins as ‘archakas’ in Subramaniya Swamy Temple at Kumaravayalur in Tiruchi district was against the Constitution.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Vanchinathan said this was a new form of untouchability. He said the order of the High Court went against several Supreme Court judgments. He said the two non-Brahmins were qualified as archakas and urged the State to prefer an appeal against the Single Bench judgment.

President of Archakar Payirchi Petra Manavargal Sangam — Tamil Nadu and Tamil Nadu Arasu Niyamana Archakargal Sangam V. Ranganathan said though non-Brahmins were also being appointed as archakas, they faced difficulties in performing their duties. They were being threatened. The State should ensure protection to them. A law should be enacted for the appointment of non-Brahmins as archakas in temples, he said.

In its recent order, a Single Bench of the High Court observed that the temple in Tiruchi district was an agamic temple and only Adi Saivars, Sivachariyars or Gurukkals, who had gained knowledge in the Agamas, were eligible and qualified to be appointed as archakas there.

