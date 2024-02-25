GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Preethi Hospital conducts two-day course on advanced robotic surgery in knee arthroplasty

February 25, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. Sugavanam, Senior Orthopaedic Consultant, presents certificate at the Preethi Advanced knee Course in Madurai on Sunday.

Dr. Sugavanam, Senior Orthopaedic Consultant, presents certificate at the Preethi Advanced knee Course in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Preethi Hospital in Madurai organised a two-day advanced knee course here on Sunday.  

The advanced robotic surgery in knee arthroplasty course was to enlighten the participants from across the country about the importance of using robotic technique for knee replacements as it is considered more precise than the conventional surgery, said R. Sivakumar, course director, department of orthopaedics, Preethi Hospital. 

“As alignment of bones differs from one person to another, conventional surgery can not fix the knee problem as accurately as robotic surgery can do”, said Dr. Sivakumar.  

Also, robotic surgery costs only ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 more than the regular surgery, he added.  

About 25 doctors from various parts of India shared their experience and expertise in knee arthroplasty. In addition, five live surgeries of robotic knee surgery through video conference were telecasted at the event. 

