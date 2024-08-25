Precedence should be given to Tamil in temple rituals: CM

Precedence should be given to Tamil in temple rituals and there should be equality and no discrimination in the sanctum sanctorum of temples, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said at the inauguration of the two-day Muthamizh Murugan International Conference at Palani in Dindigul district.

Speaking by videoconference, he said that by love, lives are united and by virtue, the world becomes a better place. The Dravidian Model of Governance followed the principle of ‘Everything for Everyone’. The Justice Party government had enacted a law that laid the foundation for temples to function in a smooth and efficient manner. All are equal in the Dravidian Model of Governance, he said.

He pointed out that the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department was conducting various programmes, and one among them was the conference at Palani. He listed the projects taken up at temples across the State, and said development work was under way at the Lord Murugan temples in Palani, Tiruttani, Tiruchendur, Marudhamalai, Kumara Vayalur, Siruvapuri, and Kandhal.

Elaborating on the work being taken up at the Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple, he said the number of devotees was increasing every day, and for their comfort, the temple was being developed. Mr. Stalin said 58.77 acres of land, worth ₹58.54 crore, was acquired, and the work was in progress.

At the Arupadai Veedu Murugan temples, 251 development projects, worth ₹789.85 crore, was in progress. At the other Murugan temples, 588 development projects, worth ₹277.27 crore, were in progress. At 69 Murugan temples, renovation was completed and consecration was done.

In the educational institutions run by the Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple, free breakfast was being served to 4,000 students. This year, the scheme would include lunch. ‘Annadanam’ was being given to the devotees of the Palani temple and the pension for the retired temple workers was increased to ₹4,000 from ₹3,000. The family pension was increased to ₹2,000 from ₹1,500, he said.

Under the Arupadai Veedu Spiritual Tour, announced this year for 1,000 devotees, 813 devotees had taken part in the pilgrimage. The stipend for the students of the mrudangam and nadaswaram college and the Archakar Veda Agama Schools had been increased to ₹4,000 from ₹3,000 since November last, he said.

Mr. Stalin said 1,298 daily wage workers and those working on a consolidated pay had been made permanent workers and 111 persons were given jobs on compassionate grounds.

Mr. Stalin said that in the last three years, consecration was conducted at 1,355 temples and ₹3,776 crore was spent on renovation of 8,436 temples. Renovation was carried out at a cost of ₹50 crore at the rural Adi Dravidar temples, and Rajagopurams were installed at 27 temples at a cost of ₹62.76 crore.

He said 6,140 acres of temple land, worth ₹5,577 crore, had been reclaimed from encroachment and Annadanam was being given at 756 temples daily for the benefit of at least 82,000 people. A survey of temple properties was under way and patta for 4,189 acres of land had been registered in the name of temples, he said.

Desika Gnanasambandha Paramacharya Swamigal of the Dharmapuram Adheenam, Kundrakudi Ponnambala Adigalar of the Kundrakudi Thiruvannamalai Adheenam, Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal of the Madurai Aadheenam, and Sivagnana Balaiya Swamigal of Mailam Bommapuram Adheenam; and Justices R. Subramanian, B. Pugalendhi, and V. Sivagnanam of the Madras High Court spoke at the event.

Justice P. Velmurugan of the Madras High Court, Minister for HR&CE P.K. Sekarbabu, Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani, the Secretary of the Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments Department, B. Chandra Mohan, Dindigul Collector M.N. Poongodi, Dindigul MP R. Sachithanandam and MLA I.P. Senthil Kumar, foreign dignitaries, and other officials were present at the event held at the Arulmigu Palaniandavar College of Arts and Culture.

Over one lakh people from India as well as from all over the world were present. Seminars, photo exhibitions and 3-D exhibitions were organised as part of the event. The participants were given 200 grams of panchamirtham, kumkum, vibhuthi, and laminated Murugan photos. The entry was free.