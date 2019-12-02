‘Precautionary steps lessened damage in Thoothukudi’

THOOTHUKUDI

The precautionary measures put in place and the arrangements made ahead of the recent downpour had drastically reduced damage in the port town, Minister for Information ‘Kadambur’ C. Raju has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday after chairing a review meeting at the Collectorate and visiting the rain-hit areas to assess the damage, Mr. Raju said Thoothukudi district, which would receive 429 mm rainfall during north-east monsoon, had so far registered 547 mm rainfall. The ‘kudimaramathu’ works executed by the State Government to deepen and renovate waterbodies had ensured maximum storage level in almost all the irrigation tanks without any breach.

“While rain has damaged 54 huts, which were already in dilapidated condition, four cattle were killed in the rain-related mishaps. Since the official machinery’s far-sighted approach before the start of the rain had ensured all arrangements in place, the quantum of damage is very less,” Mr. Raju claimed.

The rainwater stagnating in the residential areas would be pumped out at the earliest so that the residents, who had been shifted to three relief camps, could return home early, he said.

After the officials explained the damage caused by the rain and the relief works, the Minister, who visited Kurinji Nagar and Selvanayagapuram areas, asked the officials to expedite pumping out of rainwater stagnating in these areas.

Monitoring Officer for the district Kumar Jayanth, Collector Sandeep Nanduri, Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan, Corporation Commissioner V.P. Jayaseelan, MLAs S.P. Shanmuganathan and P. Geetha Jeevan participated in the review meeting.

Though rain has relented after pounding the coastal town for two days, the stagnant rainwater at Lourdammalpuram, St. Mary’s Colony, Vetrivelpuram, Rajiv Nagar, Kathirvel Nagar, Postal and Telegraph Colony, Pon Subbiah Nagar, Kurinji Nagar, State Bank Colony, KTC Nagar, Muththammal Colony, Dhanasekaran Nagar, Periyanayagipuram and other areas has crippled normal life.

Upset over this, the residents resorted to road roko in several places, including Vetrivelpuram, Fatima Nagar and FCI Godown on Monday. However, they gave up the agitation after the Corporation officials promised them to continue their efforts till the problem was completely solved.