April 30, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MADURAI

In view of the Chithirai festival, necessary steps will be taken to ensure safety of the devotees in terms of health and hygiene, said Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian here on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons, he said, “to manage the medical needs and to curb the spread of any communicable diseases during the festival, since the footfall is expected to be anywhere from 10 lakh to 15 lakh people, a study has been carried out by the Department of Health.”

“Over 1,580 conservancy workers, 160 special staff and 1,800 conservancy workers from other civic bodies will be engaged to take up periodical cleanliness drives. Twenty two Sanitary Officers and Inspectors will be deployed to supervise”, he added.

The Minister said 56 medical camps would be set up by the Corporation in which 168 doctors and paramedical staff would be deployed. He noted that the number of medical camps has increased from 20 last year. “Apart from this, ambulances would be kept on standby at 32 designated spots. An 108 ambulance service would accompany the procession to be taken out when Lord Kallazhagar enters Vaigai river,” he added.

Further, 23 special teams would be constituted to check the chlorine levels in the drinking water. Since there were frequent showers, 10 teams have been formed under the health wing of the Madurai Corporation to control the breeding of mosquitoes through fogging etc.,

The Minister noted that inspections were being held in hotels and shelters/mutts to ensure cleanliness. “Seven special teams under the Department of Food Safety have been formed to monitor the safety aspects of food and soft drinks offered in hotels, restaurants, mandagapadis and annadhanam stalls. The food outlets have been warned against the use of additives in soft drinks and advised to sell quality drinking water,” he added.

Mr Subramanian said the vigil would be stepped up on the usage and selling of banned polythene bags and plastic cups.

He reiterated that those manning the mandagapadis and annadhanam stalls must register on https://foscos.fssai.gov.in and get permission and registration certificate from the Food Safety Department. Complaints on lack of food safety can be made on 94440 42322 in Whatsapp.

Responding to a query regarding the recent fine imposed by the Corporation on a private hospital in Madurai for irresponsible disposal of hazardous bio-medical waste, the Minister said that notice has been issued to the hospital concerned. He also warned against such improper practices and said that severe action would be taken against the offenders.

Answering a question, the Minister said officials have been instructed to take steps to weed out quacks, “unlike what happened in the past decade.” He noted that over 200 quacks have been identified in the State in the past three months.

Dean A. Rathinavelu, Deputy Director of Health Services J. Kumaragurubaran and others were present.