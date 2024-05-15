Precautionary measures in place in Virudhunagar district following orange alert

Virudhunagar district administration has taken a slew of precautionary measures following a orange alert of very heavy rain issued for Virudhunagar district on Wednesday and Thursday.

People have been advised not to go near rivers and other waterbodies.

Officials are continuously monitoring water flow in supply channels, irrigation tanks and other waterbodies.

Similarly, men and machineries have been kept ready anticipating water stagnation in low-lying areas so that pumping of the water can be done immediately. Officials from the Department of Revenue and local bodies have been asked to keep a tab on areas vulnerable to flooding. People have been alerted through short messaging service about the orange alert.

People can call the district control room, functioning round the clock, over 1077 in case they face an inconvenience due to heavy rain.

Rainfall level is being monitored at every two hours in all the 12 rain gauge stations.

Though no rain was reported till noon, the rain started after 2 p.m.

In the two hours between 2.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m., Aruppukottai registered the highest rainfall of 38.8 mm followed by Kariyapatti 25.8, Sattur 20, Virudhunagar 15.6 and Sivakasi 9 mm.

The summer showers though has brought down the heat wave that had engulfed the region, water stagnation was causing inconvenience to the residents.

Several arterial roads were inundated, according to local residents.

The storm water drains which have remained silted up, got filled very soon and along with rain water the sewage also formed a thick sheet over the roads.

Virudhunagar district has been receiving sporadic rainfall for the last four days.

After recording an average rainfall of 10.41 mm on Monday, Virudhunagar district regsitered 22.10 mm of average rainfall on Tuesday.

Kovilankulam experienced 79.50 mm of rainfall till 6 a.m. on Wednesday. This was followed by Rajapalayam (46), Srivillliputtur (38), Sattur (32), Tiruchuli (21), Sivakasi (15.20), Aruppukottai 10, Kariyaptti (8.6), Periyar Pilavakkal 5.20, Watrap 3.80, Vembakottai 3.70, Virudhunagar 2.20 mm.

Water level had gone up in Periyar, Kovilar, Vembakottai, Golwarpatti, Irukkangudi and Sasthakoil dams.

Flooding in Megamalai

Meanwhile, the sudden showers led to flooding in Megamalai falls in Theni district. Some of the tourists were stranded at the falls as the causeway was inundated during the heavy rain. However, forest officials brought them to safety after the rain receded.

Subsequently, the forest officials prohibited tourists to bathe in the falls.

Meanwhile, continuous rainfall reported in the last few days have brought copious water to Sothuparai and Manjalar dams.

The rain in the catchment areas of the two dams which are the main sources of water for the district helped the water level rise.

The water level in Sothuparai dam which was 40 feet five days ago has increased by three feet and stood at 103.81 feet (maximum reservoir level 126.28 feet).

Similarly, water level in Manjalar dam has increased by four feet and stood at 44 feet (maximum reservoir level 57 feet).

In the meantime, forest officials permitted tourists to take bath at Kumbakarai falls on Wednesday after the flow of water subsided.

Tourists had been banned from going to the falls for the last two days due to flooding there.

