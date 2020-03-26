Precautionary measures implemented at Amma Unavagams

With the closure of restaurants, a steady stream of people, mostly migrants and daily wage earners, throng the 12 Amma Unavagams across the city.

According to officials, there is an increase in footfall at these centres, where all precautionary measures, including social distancing, are strictly being enforced.

Due to increase in footfall since Thursday, extra sambar rice has been prepared for an additional 50 people for lunch and 200 more idlis for breakfast, N. Saravanakumari, who works at the centre at Arapalayam, says. “While there is a dip in the number of regular customers, a considerable number of new ones, mostly migrant labourers, are walking in.”

According to a Corporation official, a considerable number of customers come for dinner, which has been introduced in view of the lockdown. At some centres, sales have exceeded the target.

Precautionary measures are being strictly enforced by Corporation officials. They have drawn squares/circles using white chalk from the entrance to the food counter to ensure personal distancing of the customers. Also, customers have to wash their hands using soap before entering the centres.

“To prevent crowding, we recommend customers to bring their own vessels and pack the food. Also, police personnel are regularly monitoring to ensure that they maintain distance from each other,” says S. Govindammal, who works in K. Pudur.

While face masks have been provided to the workers, they cover their hands with plastic covers while serving food. “We also soak all coins paid by customers in a big bucket of disinfectant,” she adds.

The Corporation official also says that the centres are completely disinfected and fumigated after the end of every shift.