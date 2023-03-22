ADVERTISEMENT

Preacher held for sexually harassing women

March 22, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

Police have arrested a preacher for allegedly sexually harassing a few women who came to his prayer hall near Alangulam.

The police said Stanley Kumar, 49, of Thadikkarankonam in Kanniyakumari district was running a prayer hall near Alangulam. When a woman from a nearby village took her daughter, who was suffering from stomach pain, to the prayer hall, Stanley Kumar, on the pretext of conducting prayers for ‘curing her ailment’, allegedly misbehaved with her.

When the girl informed her mother of this, the woman warned the preacher that she would file a police complaint. However, she did not do so as Stanley Kumar told her that he would commit suicide if she filed a police complaint.

“Since he is still misbehaving with a few more women, I filed a complaint seeking action against him,” said the woman in her complaint lodged with Deputy Superintendent of Police Sahaya Jose, who asked Pavoorchathram police to investigate the case.

During the investigation, the police found that the preacher had sexually harassed and misbehaved with a few women who had come to his prayer hall. Subsequently, they arrested Stanley Kumar on Wednesday.

