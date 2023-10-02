Preacher booked for sexual harassment

October 02, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Thatchanallur police have registered case against a preacher who allegedly sexually harassed a woman.

Police said preacher Jegan, 39, of Nagercoil has been running a prayer hall at Thatchanallur here for the past few years. When he started harassing a 40-year-old woman, who used to come to the prayer hall, she stopped visiting the place.

When the harassment went out of control, the woman attempted to commit suicide and was admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Thatchanallur police are on the look-out for Jegan.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us mental health helpline at 9375493754.