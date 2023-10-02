HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Preacher booked for sexual harassment

October 02, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thatchanallur police have registered case against a preacher who allegedly sexually harassed a woman.

 Police said preacher Jegan, 39, of Nagercoil has been running a prayer hall at Thatchanallur here for the past few years. When he started harassing a 40-year-old woman, who used to come to the prayer hall, she stopped visiting the place.

 When the harassment went out of control, the woman attempted to commit suicide and was admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment.

 Thatchanallur police are on the look-out for Jegan.

 Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us mental health helpline at 9375493754.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.