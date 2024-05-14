Pre-monsoon rain brings respite to Thoothukudi residents from baking heat

After reeling under baking heat for several weeks, Thoothukudi experienced rain from 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

While the city recorded a rainfall of 59 mm, Soorangudi and Keezha Arasadi registered 21 mm and 20 mm rainfall, respectively. Other places in the district experienced drizzle. Rainwater stagnated in several parts of Thoothukudi city.

The faultily designed drainage channels in Annai Velankanni Nagar near Krishnarajapuram falling under Thoothukudi Corporation caused severe water stagnation along the first street.

“The Corporation faultily designed and constructed the drainage channels in our street. Consequently, the rainwater from nearby streets comes to the first street, from where the Corporation should pump out the water to a bigger drainage channel. Since Corporation employees did not operate the pump on time, the first street was flooded. The Corporation should find a permanent solution to drain the rainwater,” said the residents of Annai Velankanni Nagar First Street.

They alleged that none of the Corporation officials visited their area despite repeated complaints on Tuesday.

However, the Corporation authorities claimed that they had deployed tankers to pump out the stagnant rainwater and the officials to supervise the operation. When asked about the complaints from the residents, they said they were not aware of them.

Isolated rainfall was recorded in a few parts of Tirunelveli district that brought much-needed relief for the people from the torrid heat. It began to rain around 7 a.m. in Tirunelveli, Palayamkottai and the suburbs.

However, the strong showers became drizzle within a few minutes and stopped quickly, much to the disappointment of the residents.

The pre-monsoon summer showers in Kanniyakumari district continued for the third day on Tuesday. Places like Kaliyal (50), Mayiladi (47 mm), Kozhiporevilai (42), Thirparappu (41), Chittar II (38), Thuckalay (37), Anaikidangu (33), Balamore (22) and Eraniel (18) recorded decent rainfall.

