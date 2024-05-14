GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Pre-monsoon rain brings respite to Thoothukudi residents from baking heat

Published - May 14, 2024 08:03 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Morning rain inundated roads in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

Morning rain inundated roads in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After reeling under baking heat for several weeks, Thoothukudi experienced rain from 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

While the city recorded a rainfall of 59 mm, Soorangudi and Keezha Arasadi registered 21 mm and 20 mm rainfall, respectively. Other places in the district experienced drizzle. Rainwater stagnated in several parts of Thoothukudi city.

The faultily designed drainage channels in Annai Velankanni Nagar near Krishnarajapuram falling under Thoothukudi Corporation caused severe water stagnation along the first street.

“The Corporation faultily designed and constructed the drainage channels in our street. Consequently, the rainwater from nearby streets comes to the first street, from where the Corporation should pump out the water to a bigger drainage channel. Since Corporation employees did not operate the pump on time, the first street was flooded. The Corporation should find a permanent solution to drain the rainwater,” said the residents of Annai Velankanni Nagar First Street.

They alleged that none of the Corporation officials visited their area despite repeated complaints on Tuesday.

However, the Corporation authorities claimed that they had deployed tankers to pump out the stagnant rainwater and the officials to supervise the operation. When asked about the complaints from the residents, they said they were not aware of them.

Isolated rainfall was recorded in a few parts of Tirunelveli district that brought much-needed relief for the people from the torrid heat. It began to rain around 7 a.m. in Tirunelveli, Palayamkottai and the suburbs.

However, the strong showers became drizzle within a few minutes and stopped quickly, much to the disappointment of the residents.

The pre-monsoon summer showers in Kanniyakumari district continued for the third day on Tuesday. Places like Kaliyal (50), Mayiladi (47 mm), Kozhiporevilai (42), Thirparappu (41), Chittar II (38), Thuckalay (37), Anaikidangu (33), Balamore (22) and Eraniel (18) recorded decent rainfall.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.