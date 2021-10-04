Pre-empting ban on next two days, devotees throng temple

Thousands visit Rameswaram temple on Mondays

Hundreds of devotees thronged the Ramanathaswamy Temple here on Monday.

With the Ramanathapuram district administration banning entry of devotees into the temple on Tuesday and Wednesday, the arrival of pilgrims to the famous temple was unusually high. “The crowd in the temple is on the rise on Mondays, as the State government has denied permission for devotees to enter big temples on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays as a COVID precautionary measure,” said a temple official.

Anticipating lakhs of devotees thronging the temple to offer prayers and the seashore to perform rituals for their forebears in connection with Mahalaya Amavasai on Wednesday, the Collector declared a ban on entry into the temple on Tuesday and Wednesday also.“The temple has been clocking around 25,000 visitors from far and near in the last few Mondays. Today, it would have crossed 30,000,” the temple official said.

A devotee from Erode, S. Manoharan, 34, said that he came with his two friends on Monday as offering prayers on the Amavasai day was not possible. “Since, I came to the temple as early as 7.30 a.m., I managed to complete the darshan with 30 minutes. But a lot of people were still arriving when we were on their way out,” he added.